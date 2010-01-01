I am Erin. An Embodied Growth Leader. A Leadership, Health & Wellbeing, Energetic, and Polyvagal informed Coach.
I meet leaders at the intersection of health and wellbeing through restoration, agency, capacity, and resilience so that the cost of leadership today is not their health or losing themselves.
Active experiences for individuals, groups, teams, communities and organizations to create and support the shifts that have the biggest impact - movement that nourishes hearts, connections, relationships and collectives.
May we all lead with our whole hearts.
It matters how we show up for ourselves. It impacts our health, wellbeing, relationships - with ourselves and others, what we teach by our example and our work in the world. Growth comes from small shifts. Be guided in discovering the beauty of you - the beauty of wholeness. You can become your felt sense of wellbeing. Build practices and
It matters how we show up for ourselves. It impacts our health, wellbeing, relationships - with ourselves and others, what we teach by our example and our work in the world. Growth comes from small shifts. Be guided in discovering the beauty of you - the beauty of wholeness. You can become your felt sense of wellbeing. Build practices and experience tools and resources to support you in your story.
Meditation is an opportunity to be present. A place we get to put our stuff down. To quiet our minds. Space to connect to our breath - our anchor. To root and ground with the earth. To feel into the center of our hearts. Gift yourself a regular practice that feels effortless.
Imagine being in an environment - team, community, organization and moving together in the same direction. When we are not moving, we are stationary, sedentary and stuck on autopilot. Movement is about awareness of where we are and finding ways to move towards where we want to be. The most meaningful movement comes from the deeper stuff
Imagine being in an environment - team, community, organization and moving together in the same direction. When we are not moving, we are stationary, sedentary and stuck on autopilot. Movement is about awareness of where we are and finding ways to move towards where we want to be. The most meaningful movement comes from the deeper stuff. It is where our collective growth and transformation create openings for what is possible.
Engage with others in a beautiful supportive community. Connect, practice together, share experiences and inspire each other as we walk our path together in presence, with whole hearts and growth - through seasonal series, workshops, and gatherings.
Rumi
"Working with Erin was not just coaching—it was a profound re-wiring of how to live my best life.
She met me exactly where I was, with presence, compassion, and an uncommon ability to see both who I was and who I wanted to be. She didn’t write the path for me; she guided me to discover my own in ways that felt grounded, lasting, and deeply personal.
Our work reshaped me at the core—how I think, how I care for myself, and how I move through the world. Erin helped me put language and practice to a way of being I had long aspired to but couldn’t name: "living lightly"—moving through life with greater ease, intention, and joy.
What makes Erin extraordinary is not just her skill, but her way of being. She guides with calm strength, warmth, and lived wisdom, creating space for growth without judgment. I always felt seen, supported, never rushed, and deeply respected. The work was real, sometimes challenging, and always meaningful.
Because of our time together, I now show up differently—as a partner, a father, and a professional. I am deeply grateful for Erin and for the light, integrity, and wisdom she brings to her work. This was a truly life-changing experience that I am forever grateful for."
-J.M.
"I have had the privilege of working with Erin as my executive coach for a little over a year. She has helped me transition through a difficult personal and professional period to focus my strengths and gifts on the next stage of life. The skills and language that she has helped me develop include the ability to name, sit in and move past obstacles, as well as to use my earned wisdom to set the path for future endeavors. I feel very supported and cared for in our work which opens me up to some hard truths. Without this partnership I believe my recent transition would have been far less fruitful."
-B.P.
"Erin listens with curiosity, compassion, and insight. She is gifted at posing questions that enable me to see and understand myself with clarity and compassion. She has helped me discover "my knowing" which is a profound gift.
Erin is an amazing example of someone who embraced her unique gift to the universe and is brave enough to share it with others."
— M.B.
"Erin and I have been working together over the last year. It has had an incredible impact on me. I have such a stronger sense of self and what is important to me which allows me to effectively prioritize how I spend my time for the greatest satisfaction and joy. She has taken me through a number of exercises that explored my purpose and subsequently a plan to be my most realized self. These exercises went deep as we explored moments throughout my life that helped me understand who I am today. I find that I often return to these discoveries when I’m in a difficult situation with work or family and it enables me to have greater self compassion and love because of what I have learned about myself and my many gifts. I love working with Erin — she is so peaceful and full of light, bringing her whole authentic self to all of our sessions."
-T.F.
"As I reflect on this last year I’m filled with love, joy and peace. The start of the year was a little unsettling as I started a new job with new responsibilities and I was carrying baggage from my last toxic workplace. But I had the privilege to meet and work with Erin. I can honestly say she helped me change my mindset and my intentions. Together we refined my purpose. I was reminded that I am WHOLE and wonderfully and beautifully made. At the center of it, it was Erin’s genuine care and love that guided me through. I am so grateful for our time together and I’m a better person because of the work."
— J.R.
"Erin has supported my through some life transitions. Because of the time together in coaching, I am asking different questions to go deeper into the meaning behind things. It has been life-changing for me. I’ve been able to let go of things that no longer serve me and prioritize things that are important in my life now - being a mom and getting to know this new version of myself. Erin listens, supports and guides with knowledge, tools and resources to help reflect and go deeper into my consciousness. She is available via email or text in between visits if something comes up that I need support or to reflect on. I am so thankful from the bottom of my heart. "
—L.S.
"Erin is an incredible coach and I cannot recommend her highly enough. She is insightful, caring, deeply engaged and supportive. I gained tremendous clarity and focused purpose in my work with her."
—S.S.
I believe deeply in the power of being in our own work to guide others in theirs. To all of my teachers, mentors, coaches and guides - a lifetime of gratitude for being in my foundation and guiding me to show up in the world. You are always with me. May I be in others foundation in the same way. May we together put more love in the world.
Let’s connect on what you want to create.
Book a free 30 minute consultation now.
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